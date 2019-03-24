What Gympie must do to 'future-proof' its economy

FUTURE-PROOF: Development experts say Gympie should develop "clusters” within its main industries like manufacturing.

GYMPIE has been told to take a page from the Beatles and work on having industry come together and "cluster” to better protect the region's economy.

Research analyst Wayne Carlson this week identified agribusiness, manufacturing and health care as industries which should be co-located to form Gympie's industrial heart.

They accounted for more than $925 million of Gympie's Gross Regional Product

Mr Carlson said Las Vegas was a great example of clustered industry.

The money generated through the strip of casinos was obvious, he said, but behind them was a thriving industry where the slot machines were built, serviced and exported.

Hollywood, Wall St, and the Barossa and Silicon Valleys were other cluster success stories.

Regional Development Australia Wide Bay director Scott Rowe said doing so here would "protect” the industries.

"It's all about future-proofing the economy,” Mr Rowe said.

"It's the smart thing to do it for Gympie.

"(Fruit and vegetable store) Farmer and Sun, they're trying to do their own value-add on-site.

"Gympie's already ahead of some of the Wide Bay in agriculture.

"We have to value-add for ourselves.”

By doing so Mr Rowe said we could create a region where a place such as the Mary Valley was the food hub, and other corners were their own unique economic pockets.

Demographer Bernard Salt said people should look at where similar-sized cities such as Maryborough and Gladstone were placed economically a decade ago to establish Gympie's path forward.

"You need to get the benchmarks right,” Mr Salt said.