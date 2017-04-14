What Glen Hartwig said before we voted him in

OF 30 eager candidates who faced voters at the last Gympie Regional Council poll, there were only places for nine in the chamber (eight divisional councillors and the mayor).

Here's is what the winners told The Gympie Times in a special pre-election series published in the paper.

These answers told us what kind of candidates they were and what they stood for.

One year into their term of office, we have now asked them to comment on the progress achieved so far in implementing those sentiments and promises.

Their self-assessment report card will be published next week, but today we report on what they said way back then, before we voted for them. They were answering questions which seemed at the time to sum up what people were asking us and which we had heard raised from the floor at candidates' forums.

The questions which we think retain the most continuing importance are:

1. What do you rate as the three top priorities for the current Gympie Regional Council?

2. What facilities and services does the Gympie region need more of?

3. What is your position on rates in this region?

Glen Hartwig

Division 2

Q.1

To restore ratepayers faith in council by ensuring that councillors exercise their responsibilities and take an active role in ensuring council functions appropriately.

Council needs to assist business and by creating opportunities that bring money into Gympie. For too long projects like shooting range, covered equestrian centre get put on the backburner. These projects would provide locals with wonderful facilities and bring others from outside the region into Gympie to spend money.

Planning needs to be streamlined, if there is an issue with an application, all efforts should be made by staff to have it resolved before it is presented to council. Council needs to be service orientated.

Q.2

Covered multi-use equestrian centre would give the large number of horse riders facility to use regardless of the weather. Team penning, show jumping, cutting would all benefit as well as those who just want a covered area for displays or concerts. Many other regions have them.

Q.3

I think, like everyone, they seem high. Efforts must be made to extract better value for the rate dollar.