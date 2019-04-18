What Gladiators learnt from past two losses

BIG SHOES TO FILL: Injury to Gympie Gladiators' player Liam Watson will be a big loss to the side. He has played an important role in the centre/midfield.

Football: Gympie United Gladiators coach Kyle Nix says his side needed to believe in themselves after two losses as well as injuries to two key players.

Gladiators were outclassed by Olympic FC 16-nil in the FFA Cup last Saturday and on Wednesday suffered their second loss on the Sunshine Coast comp to Beerwah Glasshouse FC 4-1.

"Their confidence was marked from the weekend,” Nix said.

"They have to believe in themselves. I believe in them but I can't put my belief in them.”

Despite the two losses, Nix said there were some positives.

Gympie Gladiators 2019 - coach Kyle Nix. Bec Singh

"Our points total of last year was four and this year after six games we have seven points.

"We never expected to win against Olympic but it is not reflective of who they are as players.”

The score was 2-nil to Beegees at half-time and late in the second half Gympie scored their first.

"We want people to not enjoy coming to play in Gympie,” Nix said.

"We now have good players, we need to get the lads' confidence back up there.”

A slump after scoring that goal and then firing with 15-20 minutes remaining was not enough for Nix's boys to get over line.

"Next game is the most important and we need to get to the basics,” he said.

"They need to try and be a bit more compact.

"Being harder to beat and harder to score goals against.”

Gladiators lost their two senior backs of the side, Liam Watson and Joachim Klein, with young guns blooded for their clash against Buderim FC next weekend.

"It gives a few younger lads a chance to step up,” Nix said.

"Reserves have been play-ing well they lost 1-nil to Beegees.”

Gladiators head to the Sunshine Coast to take on Buderim on Saturday, April 27 at 6pm.