What follows the big tree at St Patrick's?

HEARTBROKEN: The iconic poinciana outside St Patrick's Church fell victim to last week's storm.

WHEN the 100-year-old royal poinciana at St Patrick's Primary School was toppled in last week's powerful hailstorm, the Gympie community mourned the loss of a local icon.

A staunch favourite from generation to generation, discussion has now turned to one thing - what comes next?

"Kids still really need good shade, but some kind of planting feature would be,” wrote Rachelle Treeby in the St Patrick's Primary Facebook group.

In fact, a number of members in the group have proposed a variety of different ideas on what should replace the old tree.

Everything from gazebos, shade sails and artworks commemorating the local icon were suggested, but by far the most popular suggestion was provided by Kate Coyne.

"You can grow new trees from seed pods, can the school keep these and germinate them,” she wrote.

"You could sell them to students past and present.”

Another commenter mentioned how some of the seed pods removed years ago had since grown to the point where they could be replanted at the school.

What do you think? Let us know.