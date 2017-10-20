26°
News

What flooding did to $600,000 Mary River walk

This photo of the finished section of the Mary River trail was taken today, revealing the project has passed its first flood test.
This photo of the finished section of the Mary River trail was taken today, revealing the project has passed its first flood test.
by Shelley Strachan

A POST-FLOOD photo of the $600,000 Mary River Walk reveals the project has come through its first flood test with flying colours.

Mayor Mick Curran today posted a photo of the trail taken earlier today, revealing almost no difference to the pre-flood landscape.

"I can confirm that council will not be sending a fleet of trucks to Tiaro to bring back the River Walk,” he said on his Facebook page.

"Inspection of the project under construction has found it has withstood its first flood event incredibly well - and with some minor maintenance, will be as good as new.

"I know some people were concerned about the impact of floods on the walk but this rain event has been important in testing out the River Walk and the fact it has passed with flying colours is great news”

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council mary river mary river trail mick curran

Gympie Times
Borumba closure 'direct attack on average Joe's holiday'

Borumba closure 'direct attack on average Joe's holiday'

Camp ground closure four weeks before Christmas holidays and two weeks before Fishing Classic is 'the height of bureaucratic stupidity'

Shock announcement: major Gympie region event called off

Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic 2013, Borumba Dam. Cody Neal with red claw that he caught.

Families and local economy left high and dry

18 jobs available in Gympie right now

Looking for a change or a new career? Here are some options in Gympie right now

Jobs that you can apply for in Gympie right now

From a line of soldier heroes, Gympie soldier renews link

FULL CIRCLE: Gympie Grandparents Darrel and Sylvaney Knight were stunned at the return of their grandson, who will help mark Gympie's link to the Battle of Beersheba at commemorations next weekend.

Military tradition lives on in Gympie's historic Beersheba role

Local Partners