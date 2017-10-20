What flooding did to $600,000 Mary River walk

This photo of the finished section of the Mary River trail was taken today, revealing the project has passed its first flood test.

A POST-FLOOD photo of the $600,000 Mary River Walk reveals the project has come through its first flood test with flying colours.

Mayor Mick Curran today posted a photo of the trail taken earlier today, revealing almost no difference to the pre-flood landscape.

"I can confirm that council will not be sending a fleet of trucks to Tiaro to bring back the River Walk,” he said on his Facebook page.

"Inspection of the project under construction has found it has withstood its first flood event incredibly well - and with some minor maintenance, will be as good as new.

"I know some people were concerned about the impact of floods on the walk but this rain event has been important in testing out the River Walk and the fact it has passed with flying colours is great news”