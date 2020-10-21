Menu
Division 7 councillor Warren Polley says there are many reasons people are attracted to the Gympie region, and he wants to hear your story.
‘What drives someone to choose Gympie over other places?’

scott kovacevic
21st Oct 2020 12:01 AM
A message from Division 7 councillor Warren Polley

WHAT’S your reason?

The tagline – a natural place to live, work and play – is a common one throughout regional councils across the country.

Clearly, all councils want the same things for their region in terms of prosperity and lifestyle, so why should a potential new resident choose one region over all the other regions who are offering similar dreams and prospects?

These reasons are as many and varied as the individuals who hold to them.

For some residents the region offers a great opportunity to play.. Photo Craig Warhurst / Gympie Times
At the recent Chamber of Commerce breakfast, we had high school students who’s priority was around educational options – they are in the early stages of their pathway in life. They were motivated to “live”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The young families just wanted a stable job. They were motivated to “work”.

Then one stately gentleman, who was clearly in the later leg of his life’s pathway, declared that all people wanted was a peaceful community. He just wanted to relax and “play” and enjoy the fruits of his labour.

For others it is the perfect place to live.
Each one of these is right and all are worthy motivations.

During the week I met residents from Widgee who had moved onto a 50 acre (20ha) lot from down south and are loving the fact that they can’t see any neighbours. But they are quite incensed that there are now tradies running up and down the road because, it seems, other people have discovered the same idyllic lifestyle as them and they’re moving in next door.

I have met numerous other people who stated quite simply: “We were driving along and turned off the highway at KFC, fell in love with the place, went back home, sold up and moved to Gympie”.

In the comments below tell us your story. What brought you here? What keeps you here?

