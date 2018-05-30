What does the Wide Bay sporting complex mean for Gympie?

NO IMPACT: Gympie Speedway president Allan Jennings says the new complex will not impact Gympie.

Renee Pilcher

THE $30 million Wide Bay sporting complex will not affect Gympie speedway, Gympie Speedway president Allan Jennings said yesterday.

"It will affect Maryborough speedway more than Gympie,” he said.

"There are four other speedways in the area and we work together with dates but it will come down to who runs it and if they want to work with us, but I do not think it will impact Gympie.”

The complex has been a decade long struggle for the Wide Bay Motor Complex committee and the project hit a fresh road block this week.

Committee members were left frustrated after the project was declared a "commercial entity” by the State Government and the Fraser Coast Regional Council late last year.

This is despite Motorsports Complex president Ben Collingwood saying the committee made "extensive” submissions about its commercial aspects to the Department of Natural Resources and insisting legal teams declared the project was an "acceptable” use of land.

Due to the finding, the committee is unable to develop the project any further. Mr Collingwood claims no-one from the Department has been able to give a reason for the hold-up.

He said it was "gut-wrenching” to be in this situation.

"It's been so bad I've considered walking away from the whole project,” Mr Collingwood said.

"It has been a frustrating couple of months, trying to stay positive and not give up. It's all come about because of different interpretations of the lease conditions.”

Mr Collingwood said he had made submissions to the council and department to find a solution to the issue.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said he was trying to work with the State Government and the group to find a solution.

He said the council does not own the land.

When finished, Mr Collingwood said part of the vision was to have a circuit that would be "on par” with popular circuits in places like Winton.