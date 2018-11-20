What does it mean when everyone calls you biased?

The media is a magnet for criticism - and it has left journalist Scott Kovacevic wondering what it means when it comes from all sides?

CRITICISM is always welcome but can we at least agree on the goal posts?

The media to be accused of bias is common - but if you step back you notice a funny thing.

This past week for instance one person has taken a crack at us for always having a weekly anti-Trump article "like the ABC and SBS”. Elsewhere, another piece was slammed as "more leftism from the Gimpy (sic) Times”.

A compelling case - until you peek around into another corner of cyberspace to find we're accused of ensuring the LNP gets positive coverage and bowing to Murdoch.

Which is interesting given in September we were berated by a reader for being too harsh on conservative federal pollies.

Critics keep moving these things. Scottshotz

Can we make up our minds here?

And don't forget that every year the idea we dance solely to the council's tune pops up like a demented groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter.

Fascinating, given our coverage of the Rattler, the Widgee Engineering debacle, Cr Bob Fredman's 2016 departure...

Some criticism keeps turning up every year like a well-known American groundhog. Wikimedia D. Gordon E. Robertson

And then there's those rumours some elected officials consider us "fake news” and refuse to read the paper. I guess their memo of praise is still sitting on an AusPost truck with 2010's Christmas presents.

Actually, now that I think about it, there's likely no better barometer of balance than everyone thinking we're on the other person's side.