What do you mean I'm over the limit?

UNPLEASANT SURPRISE: Tales of drivers who thought they were okay.. Trevor Veale

Drink drive error

A YOUNG Gympie region woman thought she was able to drive legally, but fell victim to human uniqueness, a Gympie magistrate said on Thursday.

Sophie-Lee Anne Jones, a provisional licence holder, was subject to a zero alcohol limit.

She told the court she had consumed only a few drinks with friends, had taken a break of "one to two hours” and drunk a lot of water before driving.

Intercepted for a random check at 1.30am on September 15, she had registered a blood-alcohol level of .085 per cent.

"Everyone metabolises alcohol differently,” Magistrate Andrew Walker told Jones, 19, of The Palms.

"You hear all this about standard drinks and how much is metabolised by an ordinary person.

"I have never seen an ordinary person in my whole life.

"Everyone is different and if you decide to drink, don't drive.”

He fined Jones $600 and disqualified her from driving for three months.

Party's over

A SUNSHINE Coast man who had celebrated his wife's birthday at Teewah had no idea a couple of drinks the next day would put him over the limit, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

Gary Whitear, 48, of Little Mountain, told the court he would have difficulty getting to his construction job in Brisbane by the 6am starting time if he lost his licence.

He pleaded guilty to driving on the beach on September 29 with a blood-alcohol level of .072 per cent.

He said his family had been camping on the beach and he had not realised he was over the limit.

He said he would attempt to get to Caboolture railway station for work.

He was fined $450 and disqualified for one month.