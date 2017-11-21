What do these four kids have in common?

Ann Cleary, Kiara Bowater, Tristan Croft and Lance Smith all have something in common, other than graduating from Gympie High School last week.

IN MARCH 2006, four children met each other on their first day of Grade 1 at Kandanga Primary School.

Last week, those same four students, Kiara Bowater, Ann Cleary, Tristan Croft and Lance Smith graduated together from Gympie State High School.

GSHS principal Anthony Lanskey said the students went their separate ways in primary for a while, but what they started together, they finished together.

"They were reunited in High School,” Mr Lanskey said.

"They may have taken different pathways, but they have remained good friends right to the end.”

Mr Lanskey said all were "good kids” and were looking at different options after school.

"Ann Cleary has been a school Captain. She was Vice Captain this year. And Lance Smith is a very talented musician. They all have their different areas where they've excelled,” he said.

Ann Cleary said meeting up with the others at High School after they were separated in Primary was a strange experience.

"I went to Amamoor in Grade 2 and Kiara went to Jones Hill. Lance stayed at Kandanga but I think Tristan went to Kenilworth or Cooroy,” Ann said.

"Meeting them again was a little weird but Kiara and I became really good friends, and I knew the boys because they're my peers,” she said.

While she didn't have too many memories of Grade 1, she said she and the three others were the only Grade 1 students at Kandanga back then, because it is such a small school. But she does have one really clear memory.

"I remember the teacher used to call us her little possums,” she said with a laugh.

Ann enjoyed her school years so much, she is planning to make it her career when she heads off to USC next year to become a High School PE Teacher.