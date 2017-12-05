What do punk-rockers and macadamias have in common?

AVOCADO and macadamia orchards are not usually the place to see examples of tonsorial expertise.

The 'mohawk' as a haircut seems to have become old hat, but in the orchard it is highly regarded as an insect management system.

Abigail Makim from the Samford-based Bioresources spoke at a biological control in orchard workshop held in Gympie about how the mohawk can be a valuable tool for integrated pest management.

"Biological control relies on having enough predatory insects around to control various pest species,” she said.

"The mohawk is a strip down the centre of a row where weeds and grasses are allowed to remain.”

Ms Makim said conventional wisdom for macadamia orchards was to have smother grass, which, as the name implies, stops other vegetation growing along the inter-row spaces.

"When smother grass is introduced, it is an effective erosion and weed control,” she said.

"It also means that beneficial insects have nowhere to hide or breed.”

Ms Makim said the mohawk provided food and a refuge for beneficial insects and meant they were ready and waiting for the first of the pest species to enter the orchard.

She said mohawks were relatively easy to introduce into the orchard but they needed to be at least 1m wide.

"The mohawk provides a refuge for beneficial insects if spraying has to be done,” Ms Makim said.

"You also get quicker recovery of beneficials.”

The mohawk should have a mix of broadleaf and grasses, as many predatory species require pollen to complete their life cycle.

"It is important, about every three months, to assess insect population in the orchard,” Ms Makim said.

"We have found that a good flowering cover crop will increase macadamia yields.”

The mohawk has to be managed to get the best results and exempted from regular slashing, as that results in species such as kikuyu and paspalum becoming dominant.

The overall principle of biological control should be the orchard management priority, bearing in mind that each orchard will be different.