What do our candidates want for jobs, empty Tafe building?

WITH Gympie to hit the polls on November 25, The Gympie Times asked our candidates to answer 12 questions on the region's pressing issues.

We will be presenting their responses over the next five days.

The answers from Chelle Dobson (ONP), Tracey McWilliam (ALP), Tony Perrett (LNP) and Donna Reardon (IND) are presented below, ordered by their appearance on the ballot to ensure fairness.

No response was received from Greens' candidate Roxanne Kennedy-Perriman.

Q. What will you do to create jobs in the Gympie region?

A. CD: Gympie is in a prime position to attract business from the Brisbane, Gold and Sunshine Coasts that can no longer live with the high costs associated with those areas. Land is available in the Gympie region for light, medium and heavy industry for a well-planned industrial park. Attracting executive and senior management requires good marketing, but is certainly achievable, considering "our” location. Our energy policy also feeds into this, many business people say that a 20 per cent reduction in electricity costs could mean being able to increase their staff.

TM: Under the Palaszczuk Labor Government 122,000 jobs have been created in Queensland since 2015. That's compared to just 30,000 jobs delivered under the previous Newman-Nicholls Government. Through our Back to Work program we have seen 1596 previously unemployed jobseekers find work, in the Wide Bay area alone. If re-elected Labor will continue to invest in the infrastructure, healthcare and education needs of the Gympie community. This includes continuing our job-creating Works for Queensland program, which has delivered more than $12 million of community infrastructure, a program that Tim Nicholls and the LNP want to cut.

TP: As more than 90 per cent of jobs are created by small to medium-size businesses (Gympie has 4380). We need to make it easier for small business to hire people by cutting payroll tax, reduce stifling red and green tape, help with the cost of employing apprentices and young workers, including taking some pressure off Work Cover costs, encourage value adding, ensure that government policies equate to better employment outcomes, improve chances to upskill and secure better qualifications through education opportunities, support local industries, and ensure infrastructure is in place to support growth and business opportunities.

DR: Create more infrastructure to accommodate the increasing population of the Gympie region. Employ more health and career professionals in the region to help with those in need.

Gympie's USC campus. Contributed

Q. What will you do to free up the vacant Tafe building for the USC to expand in Gympie?

A. CD: Not everyone wants, or is suited to attending university. The Tafe layer of education needs to be available for our young people to learn and earn. I don't object to the USC sharing the facility but if we can get our apprenticeship scheme up and running (see answer below) those buildings will be a Trade Education Centre.

TM: I have been both a Tafe teacher and a student at the local Tafe and I support the building being preserved for education use.

The Government is happy to facilitate a short-term lease for this facility, while we look at the broader use of Tafe sites across the State.

TP: The LNP will grant a lease to the USC as a matter of priority. I have fought for this since I was elected in 2015. Labor's refusal to grant a lease has been a reckless and callous disregard of Gympie students' needs. Out of sheer bloody-mindedness it has wasted taxpayers' hard-earned dollars by letting the Tafe building deteriorate and sit idle. It is not as if it will be used for Tafe which has said that it doesn't even want the building.

DR: Make contact with the appropriate parties and start negotiations.