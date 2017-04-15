What Daryl Dodt said before we voted him in

OF 30 eager candidates who faced voters at the last Gympie Regional Council poll, there were only places for nine in the chamber (eight divisional councillors and the mayor).

Here's is what the winners told The Gympie Times in a special pre-election series published in the paper.

These answers told us what kind of candidates they were and what they stood for.

One year into their term of office, we have now asked them to comment on the progress achieved so far in implementing those sentiments and promises.

Their self-assessment report card will be published next week, but today we report on what they said way back then, before we voted for them. They were answering questions which seemed at the time to sum up what people were asking us and which we had heard raised from the floor at candidates' forums.

The questions which we think retain the most continuing importance are:

1. What do you rate as the three top priorities for the current Gympie Regional Council?

2. What facilities and services does the Gympie region need more of?

3. What is your position on rates in this region?

Q.1

Service and facility provision and upgrades including facilities for sporting, culture, health, education (from pre-prep to university) and services, affordable housing, infrastructure upgrading including minor roads and highways. This is the bread and butter of council and the reason it exists.

Engagement with stakeholders (on) current projects including aquatic centre, Mary Valley Rattler, the Mary St Precinct, hydrotherapy pool. Transparency should be a high priority. Funding should be actively pursued.

Actively promote/fund cultural events. Support for the Civic Centre. Nights in Mary St and Nelson Reserve which have been fantastic. Family involvement in Kids Day Out, Gold Rush, Pre-Muster, Tin Can Bay Seafood and fishing events, Rainbow Beach, Mary Valley festivals. Support events which actively promote our collective social identity.

Q.2

Access to quality specialist health care locally, quality weekend/after hours GP care, Better public spaces. Better value for money. Action toward a future vision.

Q.3

Rates are always too high. I am satisfied if I get what I paid for. I am for affordable rates and value for money.