27°
News

What Dan Stewart said before we voted him in

15th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
Councillor Dan Stewart. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Councillor Dan Stewart. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OF 30 eager candidates who faced voters at the last Gympie Regional Council poll, there were only places for nine in the chamber (eight divisional councillors and the mayor).

Here's what the winners told The Gympie Times in a special pre-election series published in the paper.

These answers told us what kind of candidates they were and what they stood for.

One year into their term of office, we have now asked them to comment on the progress achieved so far in implementing those sentiments and promises.

Their self-assessment report card will be published next week, but today we report on what they said way back then, before we voted for them. They were answering questions which seemed at the time to sum up what people were asking us and which we had heard raised from the floor at candidates' forums.

The questions which we think retain the most continuing importance are:

1. What do you rate as the three top priorities for the current Gympie Regional Council?

2. What facilities and services does the Gympie region need more of?

3. What is your position on rates in this region?

Division 5 Councillor Dan Stewart

Q.1

Council needs to work with proponents of developments (including the Valley Rattler, the rifle range and new business). This includes together finding way of overcoming barriers to new or revitalised developments so we can increase employment and enhance the environment.

Council needs to be and be seen to be open, accountable and resident friendly. Unless there is good reason, councillor meetings need to be open to the public. Allegations regarding the dismissal and treatment of respected senior staff need tobe investigated. Thus I support (Division 4 candidate) Graham Engeman's proposed inquiry.

I am compiling a list of roads residents say easily erode in wet weather, are unsafe or are poorly maintained. To efficiently build a safer and more reliable road network, we need a roads plan that is open for all residents to see, can be debated and can be enacted.

Q.2

A hydrotherapy pool will benefit people of all ages, both in organised groups or as individuals. The Gympie rfegion requires a safer and more efficient road network. We need to continue to develop a range of recreational and cultural facilities, such as sports grounds, parks and libraries, which help us be healthy.

Q.3

We all would like to pay less rates. Gympie rates are comparable to those in Brisbane, whre blocks of land are far smaller. Yet Gympie provides similar services. Rates can be minimised by paying attention to efficiencies.

Gympie Times

Topics:  councillor dan stewart dan stewart election gympie council gympie regional council promises

Helicopter called after Imbil motorcycle accident

Helicopter called after Imbil motorcycle accident

ONE patient has been airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital this afternoon after a motorcycle accident on an Imbil property.

I'm not a commentator but...who is right about foreign aid?

George Christensen Federal Member for Dawson.

Colin Claridge questions the motives of George Christensen

Over 100 lives lost on Gympie roads since the year 2000

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie.

109 people have lost their lives on Gympie roads between 2000-16

15 Jobs available in Gympie right now

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.

Who loves jobs? We love jobs?

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

THERE’S been a massive outcry in the United Kingdom over a new period drama on the BBC featuring frequent violence and graphic sex scenes — including a gay orgy

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

Channel 9 Footy Show presenter Erin Molan shows off her engagement ring.

Erin Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

move 2 the country in modern style!

10 Valley Grove, Gunalda 4570

House 4 2 $235,000!

SEARCH CRITERIA -1. Low set modern contemporary hardiplank and colour bond 4 bed 2 bathroom home on almost half an acre of land in the country. FOUND - 10 Valley...

need 2 be quick with this 1!

26 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 4 $330,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

want 2 own a really nice home!

11 Lyden Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000!

Looking for just a really NICE home, in a really NICE area with a really NICE outlook and for a really NICE price? Then you will not be disappointed with this...

weekender ready 2 go!

17 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 1 0 4 $114,000!

Excellent build site with amazing views, or simply a weekender for your getaways! This property is a great starter for your next tree change. Located in scenic...

prime Gympie CBD commercial property 4 Sale or 2 Lease - Freehold

164 Mary Street, Gympie 4570

House 1 1 $199,000 inc.

Prime CBD - Freestanding retail or office property for sale or for lease. 2 Street Frontage - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises. 83m2 of lettable...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $230,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

want just a really nice place 2 live!!

107 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 4 $345,000!!

How good is this property for sale! Everything about this property is just nice! Really nice! It is in a great location with views and has got lovely street appeal...

First time on the market in 52 years!

134 O'Meara Road, Downsfield 4570

Rural 3 1 $1,000,000

This 247 acre property has been owned by the same family for 52 years. -The property boasts a very high carrying capacity of 150 breeders plus. -Water is not a...

DOUBLE BONUS INVESTMENT

35 Bligh Street, Kilkivan 4600

Commercial 4 1 1 $255,000

Located in the heart of the beautiful, quiet country town of Kilkivan, this property is an ideal investment. It has so much to offer including a 4 bedroom...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!