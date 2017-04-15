What Dan Stewart said before we voted him in

OF 30 eager candidates who faced voters at the last Gympie Regional Council poll, there were only places for nine in the chamber (eight divisional councillors and the mayor).

Here's what the winners told The Gympie Times in a special pre-election series published in the paper.

These answers told us what kind of candidates they were and what they stood for.

One year into their term of office, we have now asked them to comment on the progress achieved so far in implementing those sentiments and promises.

Their self-assessment report card will be published next week, but today we report on what they said way back then, before we voted for them. They were answering questions which seemed at the time to sum up what people were asking us and which we had heard raised from the floor at candidates' forums.

The questions which we think retain the most continuing importance are:

1. What do you rate as the three top priorities for the current Gympie Regional Council?

2. What facilities and services does the Gympie region need more of?

3. What is your position on rates in this region?

Division 5 Councillor Dan Stewart

Q.1

Council needs to work with proponents of developments (including the Valley Rattler, the rifle range and new business). This includes together finding way of overcoming barriers to new or revitalised developments so we can increase employment and enhance the environment.

Council needs to be and be seen to be open, accountable and resident friendly. Unless there is good reason, councillor meetings need to be open to the public. Allegations regarding the dismissal and treatment of respected senior staff need tobe investigated. Thus I support (Division 4 candidate) Graham Engeman's proposed inquiry.

I am compiling a list of roads residents say easily erode in wet weather, are unsafe or are poorly maintained. To efficiently build a safer and more reliable road network, we need a roads plan that is open for all residents to see, can be debated and can be enacted.

Q.2

A hydrotherapy pool will benefit people of all ages, both in organised groups or as individuals. The Gympie rfegion requires a safer and more efficient road network. We need to continue to develop a range of recreational and cultural facilities, such as sports grounds, parks and libraries, which help us be healthy.

Q.3

We all would like to pay less rates. Gympie rates are comparable to those in Brisbane, whre blocks of land are far smaller. Yet Gympie provides similar services. Rates can be minimised by paying attention to efficiencies.