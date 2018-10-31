What council has in mind for Gympie's favourite park

AS REMEMBRANCE Day approaches, Gympie Regional Council is seeking the best plan for combining the park's memorial function with the practical daily use that keeps memories alive.

Councillors at their most recent general meeting were told of the park's 1919 origin as a memorial for the Gympie district's fallen World War I soldiers.

They were told the plan aims to preserve the park's important historical value while combining with its contemporary use as a pleasant green area in the CBD.

The triangular park's three street frontages each give a different view of the park and its multiple uses.

And, whichever way you look at it, the park "can be appreciated for its distinctive character of diverse mature trees,” the report says.

A significant addition to its heritage value is its close association with the Memorial Lane gate.

On a practical level, the report also takes into account the flood vulnerability of the area, one of the lowest points in the Gympie CBD.

Memorial Park is included on the Queensland Heritage Register, which the report advises carries with it some obligation on the council to plan its management into the future.

The proposed Conservation Management Plan for Memorial Park aims to "clearly outline a strategic direction for the site, address necessary considerations and set clear and prioritised actions to enable council to have a practical document for the ongoing management of the site”.

Immediate aims include guiding the preservation of the park and its neighbouring Nelson Reserve, as the council looks to a future associated with a public transport interchange and RV parking, built to fit in with a "well-considered and reasonable future strategic intent”.

The plan also seeks to protect and enhance the park as the precinct is transformed into a planned pedestrian plaza.

The plan, which is available on the council website, follows consultation with the Environment and Heritage Department, the RSL, the council and its Heritage Advisory Committee, as well as the public.

"Memorial Park is identified on the State Heritage Register and the Conservation Management Plan is required to identify the cultural heritage significance and other key attributes of the site,” a report to councillors said.

The plan "recommends a prioritised program of actions to address all aspects of the park including the natural environment, built structures, memorials and its functionality”.

The report noted the diversity of the park's uses.