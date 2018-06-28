What caused this Gympie primary school to go into lock-down?

Gympie police were quick to respond to an incident at the Gympie South State School yesterday. (File photo).

STUDENTS went into lock down at the Gympie South State School yesterday after an intruder was seen on the school premises.

The school quickly enacted its emergency response plan whilst police searched the area.

A spokesman for the Gympie police said they found a young man shortly afterwards.

"The children weren't in any danger,” the spokesman said.

"Police and the school handled the situation in a swift manner.”

Parents were sent a text message alerting them to the events that followed.

"School staff immediately alerted the Queensland Police Service after becoming aware of a trespasser on school grounds,” the text message read.

"Students were placed in a short precautionary lock down to ensure their safety while QPS managed the situation.

"The trespasser briefly interacted with students and a teacher in the school before being promptly removed by police.

"Students and staff returned to their scheduled activities after receiving the all clear from police.”

The school thanked the guidance of the Gympie police during the ordeal.

"I would like to thank all students and staff for the calm and professional manner in which they conducted the lock down.

"Rest assured, the safety and welfare of children is of utmost priority and we will keep the school community informed of any situation that might cause alarm within the school community.”