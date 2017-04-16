What Bob Leitch said before we voted him in

OF 30 eager candidates who faced voters at the last Gympie Regional Council poll, there were only places for nine in the chamber (eight divisional councillors and the mayor).

Here's what the winners told The Gympie Times in a special pre-election series published in the paper.

These answers told us what kind of candidates they were and what they stood for.

One year into their term of office, we have now asked them to comment on the progress achieved so far in implementing those sentiments and promises.

Their self-assessment report card will be published next week, but today we report on what they said way back then, before we voted for them. They were answering questions which seemed at the time to sum up what people were asking us and which we had heard raised from the floor at candidates' forums.

The questions which we think retain the most continuing importance are:

1. What do you rate as the three top priorities for the current Gympie Regional Council?

2. What facilities and services does the Gympie region need more of?

3. What is your position on rates in this region?

Division 7 Councillor Bob Leitch

Q.1

The greatest challenge confronting us is to ensure the affordability of living in our community. Keeping rates rises to a minimum without the loss of any services or facilities. Genuine investigation into efficiencies is an effective means of cost saving.

Planning and development is an integral and important department. The policy must not only promote our community to ensure investment and growth, but equally important, protect our environment and what makes our community great. We must be certain not to compromise the Gympie region.

Ensuring our roads are in safe and acceptable condition is another big issue. Refining, enhancing and publishing a well structured plan for development and maintenance is essential.

Q.2

As an educator I have seen the need for a wider variety of programs to ensure our youth remain engaged in life. These should cover the broad spectrum of people in our community, from those attending university or TAFE to those who are disengaged and searching for direction. It is tremendous to see the courses which are already on offer, but by supporting and promoting surely we can develop tis further.

Q.3

Rates are one of those essential evils; we all hate them, but where would we be without them? I pay my rates and then happily take for granted all the services I have access to. I will advocate for further investigation into efficiencies ensuring minimum rates increases.