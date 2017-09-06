What are your favourite spots in Tin Can Bay?

WITH the winter chill well and truly gone, a relaxing afternoon spent by the waterside is quickly looking more and more attractive.

Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach and Cooloola Cove will be hives of energy for the next three days as 62 women's bowls teams converge on the area and battle it out in the QRI state lawn bows titles (see P28).

When they are not hitting the greens, or enjoying the hospitality of the Tin Can Bay Country Club, the hundreds of visitors will be looking for a nice place to visit. Here are some ideas in Tin Can Bay:

1:The Black Cockatoo Cafe

IN prime position on Gympie Rd, the Black Cockatoo Cafe has become both a favourite destination for local diners and curious visitors to Tin Can Bay.

The owners know what works here on a menu and they do it well, with a clear emphasis on delicious seafood.

Having come under new ownership at the beginning of the year, the cafe has continued to attract rave reviews from customers, including a recent recommendation from the Australian Good Food and Travel Guide.

They're open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am-9pm and from 7.30am-2.30pm Sundays.

2: The Snack Shack

Where: 35 The Esplanade

With a picturesque view of the Tin Can Bay esplanade and a focus on the Aussie beach classics, families looking for the perfect snack for their day out will find everything they need at the Snack Shack.

Beyond the staple of fish and chips, customers will also find seafood and a range of burgers as well.

3: Temptations by the Water

Where: 152 Toolara Rd

Whether it's a hearty breakfast to start your day right, a delicious morning pick-me-up in the shape of a coffee mug or lunch with a spectacular view, you'd be hard pressed to go past Temptations.

As the name would suggest, visitors can take their pick of cakes, muffins, cookies and scones.

Or if you're in the mood for something lighter, there's also sandwiches or a focaccia to tide you over.

For those coffee fanatics out there, Temptations promises some of the best coffee.

Temptations by the Water is open Monday-Friday 8am-4pm and 8am-5pm on the weekends.

4: Marina Bar and Grill

Where: 2 Oyster Pde

It's been a long day out on the water and you're looking to cap off a fantastic day on the Cooloola Coast, where do you head?

The fully licensed Marina Bar and Grill is a great way to unwind, with fantastic food, drink and live music to see you off into the night the proper way.

If you were to pick a day, Sunday promises a barbecue lunch on the deck.

5: Barnacles Cafe

Where: End of the Esplanade

We'd be remiss to forget Barnacles Cafe, at the very end of the Tin Can Bay esplanade.

Open every day from 7am-3pm, they offer all-day breakfast and lunch menus as well as takeaway. Their not-so-secret weapon is the adjoining dolphin centre however. It offers visitors the rare opportunity to interact with wild Australian humpback dolphins.

A hot breakfast, delicious coffee and the chance to get up close and personal with wildlife?

Sounds pretty good.