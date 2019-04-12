What are the issues most important to Gympie voters?

OPINION: I believe the scourge of domestic violence needs to be taken more seriously at a federal level and dealty with more effectively.

OPINION: Good luck to our Wide Bay candidates in the election campaign over the next five weeks.

It is disappointing to see no women among them.

On May 18 - Gympie Show Saturday -151 MPs will be elected along with half of Australia's 76 senators.

To win majority government, either party needs to win 76 seats in the House of Representatives. The Coalition goes into the election holding 74 lower house seats; Labor has 69.

Labor needs to gain seven seats on a uniform swing of 1 per cent from the 2016 election.

Elections are hard to predict and Wide Bay incumbent Llew O'Brien knows this is going to be a tough slog.

If the expected swing occurs, the 21 Queensland LNP MPs will be greatly reduced and Wide Bay - long considered a safe National seat - could hang in the balance.

Mr O'Brien hopes his record and performance to-date will put him in good stead. He has plenty to brag about, not the least being $800 million to fast track the Bruce Highway upgrade.

