What are the Gympie region's four worst unsolved crimes?

Gympie Police and SES crews search the Goomboorian property where a horrific woodchipper death occurred late last year. Josh Preston

WHILE communities all over the Gympie region continue to grow and prosper, a darkness lies beneath the surface in the form of unsolved crime.

Here are some of the region's most disturbing cases still shrouded in mystery.

*WARNING: SOME READERS MAY FIND THIS CONTENT DISTRESSING*

The Woodchipper Murder, November 2017

Bruce Saunders was the victim of the woodchipper death. Contributed

BOTH the Gympie and Sunshine Coast regions were rocked when police announced in February that the woodchipper death of Nambour man Bruce Saunders, 54, was being investigated as a murder.

Mr Saunders was horrifically killed when his body entered an industrial-grade, heavy-duty cutter while he and two other men were working on a Goomboorian property last November.

Sharon Graham, Mr Saunders' ex-partner and main beneficiary of his will, was later described by police as a person of interest.

Greg Roser, 58, of Deception Bay and Peter Koenig, 61, of Gympie, who were with Mr Saunders when he died, were the other two identified persons.

The investigation continues.

The scene of last November's gruesome woodchipper death in Goomboorian. Tom daunt

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford addresses the media after Gympie Police announced the woodchipper death of Bruce Saunders was being treated as suspicious in February. Josh Preston

Hit and Run, December 2008

POLICE from Gympie and the Sunshine Coast were mystified when investigations into the hit-and-run death of a 32-year-old Wolvi man got underway in late 2008.

The man died almost instantly after he was struck by an unidentified vehicle and dragged 15 metres down Kin Kin Rd while walking home.

The incident occurred on a dark stretch of road three kilometres past the Tin Can Bay exit at around 9pm on a Wednesday night.

Speaking at the scene, Forensic Crash Unit Sunshine Coast officer in charge Sergeant Andrew King said the driver of the vehicle in question "would have definitely known” they had hit someone despite there being no tyre marks, skid marks or crash debris in the vicinity.

A Wolvi man was killed in a hit and run incident on a dark stretch of Kin Kin Rd three kilometres past the Tin Can Bay exit in 2008. scyther5

Out of thin air, Tin Can Bay Rd, July 2010

Jason Paul Hazelgrove disappeared almost eight years ago. Contributed

LOCAL police were soon asking for public assistance after the disappearance of 38-year-old Jason Hazelgrove, who has now been missing for almost eight years.

Officer-in-charge Gympie CIB Detective Sergeant Dion Southey told The Gympie Times police and Mr Hazelgrove's family were anxious to determine his whereabouts soon after the disappearance.

Det Sgt Southey said Mr Hazelgrove was last seen walking on Tin Can Bay Road in the vicinity of Randwick Road, between midnight and 2am on July 13, 2010.

Mr Hazelgrove was described as wearing black tracksuit pants, a grey T-shirt and white joggers when he disappeared.

The Australian Federal Police website said Mr Hazelgrove "left his home address but failed to return” and "his family state it is extremely out of character for him not to contact them or to go anywhere without his vehicle”.

Cedar Pocket Torso, September 2013

Police search for information on murder victim George Gerbic. Warren Lynam

THE discovery of a headless torso in Gympie bushland made for one of the more gruesome news headlines of all time.

Tanawha man George Gerbic, 66, was murdered before his body was dismembered, set on fire and dumped on the side of the road.

Mr Gerbic's partner Lindy Yvonne Williams was eventually charged with the crime, and was committed to stand trial in 2016 as the case was expected to become a mental health matter.

No conclusion has been reached, leaving this real-life horror story without a final answer.

