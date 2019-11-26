What accused doctor allegedly asked patient

Ramin Harirchian, 51, allegedly touched his patient’s breasts and vagina during a health check-up on October 18, 2018, where it’s alleged he told the woman she was sexy, before suggesting she have sex with her husband every day.

Ramin Harirchian, 51, allegedly touched his patient’s breasts and vagina during a health check-up on October 18, 2018, where it’s alleged he told the woman she was sexy, before suggesting she have sex with her husband every day.

A DOCTOR accused of groping a female patient on the breasts and crotch asked her if she wanted to touch him, a court has heard.

Ramin Harirchian, 51, allegedly touched his patient's breasts and vagina during a health check-up on October 18, 2018, where it's alleged he told the woman she was sexy, before suggesting she have sex with her husband every day.

He was initially charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of rape, but today had a sexual assault charge dropped and his rape charge downgraded to sexual assault.

Brisbane District Court today heard evidence from Senior Constable Teegan Sihvola, who met the victim on the morning of the alleged assault after she arrived at Chermside police station "quite distressed, (with) red eyes and appeared to be crying".

"She wanted to talk to a female police officer in private," Sen-Constable Sihvola told the court.

"She told me she had been to the doctor's office at (clinic name) … she went and saw her usual doctor.

"She told him she wanted to lose weight. He's asked her why and then she has said, 'Look at my tummy'… he asked her to take her pants down and show him, which she has."

Sen-Constable Sihvola said the woman claimed Harirchian told her she was sexy before asking her to pull up her top, when she alleged he touched her breasts.

"He then started touching her vagina… and made a comment (along the lines of): 'does she want to touch him, because he was hard.' He also said that he wanted to lick her," she said.

Harirchian, who is represented by solicitor Joshua Jones, denied the claims when taking the stand today.

He said he had conducted a routine examination on the woman, including an abdominal exam, after she presented to his Chermside clinic with symptoms of diarrhoea and nausea.

During cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread, Harirchian told the court he examined the woman's abdomen while she was standing up, not lying down which was standard practice.

When asked why he didn't conduct it following standard practice, Harirchian said "it was not necessary for her to lie down because I could find what I needed to find".

Mr Whitbread argued it was necessary for the patient to be lying down, and said: "You didn't do that in this case, did you?

"That's because you touched her breasts and her vagina as well, didn't you?"

Harirchian denied the accusations.

The trial continues.