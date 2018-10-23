What about me? The Aussie anthem more of us are singing

The rich seem to keep getting richer while the poor get the picture, despite being in a reception black spot.

IT IS no wonder so many Australians feel ignored, let down, powerless, frustrated and afraid.

The rich seem to keep getting richer while the poor get the picture, despite being in a reception black spot.

Wages growth has stopped but the price of living continues to climb - unleaded fuel in Gympie hit an all-time high of $1.70 a litre on Sunday, as did the size and cost of the State bureaucracy. Rates in this region are too high and getting higher.

We found out this week the Federal Government, which now apparently chooses Prime Ministers instead of opting for that old democratic chestnut of letting "the great unwashed” elect them, has cut a third of the funding for organisations like Youth Off the Streets, which support disabled students.

Ousted Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, new PM Scott Morrison and failed would-be PM Peter Dutton MICK TSIKAS

Meanwhile the number of people forced to live on the streets keeps climbing.

Company CEOs on millions of dollars a year get millions more for their annual bonus, but penalty rates have been stripped from our lowest paid workers.

Everything seems to be a--- about, and is getting more a--- about as time goes by.

The "great unwashed” will cop this unfairness up to a point and then we will cop it no longer.

That's a warning our leaders need to heed before some crazy orange guy who wants to "make Australia great again” beats them at their own game and manages to get elected to the top job. Too late then lads.