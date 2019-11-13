What a whopper: ‘Horror’ as fast food flasher exposed

Timothy Reginald Balshaw, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of an indecent act in a place to which the public are permitted access at the Caloundra Magistrates Court this morning.

A MAN who twice exposed his penis to employees at a Sunshine Coast Hungry Jacks fast food outlet, was surprised he left staff horrified.

Timothy Reginald Balshaw, 24, pleaded guilty at the Caloundra Magistrates Court this morning to two counts of an indecent act in a place to which the public are permitted access.

On two occasions, between May 16 and July 17, 2019, Balshaw exposed his genitalia to staff at the Coochin Creek fast food outlet, located on the Bruce Highway.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Amanda Brewer said Balshaw's behaviour was "frightening" and read from the victim impact statement.

On the first instance, Sgt Brewer told the court Balshaw reversed his car next to the staff member's while she was waiting to start her shift.

"He got out of his vehicle with a 'scared' look on his face and had his erect penis coming out of the bottom of his shorts," Sgt Brewer said.

The second instance, Balshaw was spotted by the same staff member while he was ordering a coffee at the service station in the same complex.

He was approached by management and told to leave.

"Balshaw went to the toilet and came back out and sat down on the stool and pulled his shorts up to expose his penis," the court heard.

"He touched his penis with his left hand and took then a photo of it with his phone."

Balshaw then left with his coffee.

Balshaw's defence lawyer told the court his client only "sometimes" wears underwear and that he is currently working as a concreter, unable to get a job with his environmental science degree.

Two character references were presented to the court, one from Balshaw's partner of four years, who is sticking by him.

Balshaw had no prior criminal history.

The court heard Balshaw was "exceptionally embarrassed" by the incident and that he was "surprised" at how much it horrified the victim.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist described Balshaw's behaviour as "perverted, concerning" and that he shouldn't be surprised at the horror of the victim impact statement.

Balshaw was fined $800 and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service within six months.