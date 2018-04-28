What a stuff-up: Rattler will go to $20m says Perrett

Tony Perrett says the real cost of the Rattler will be something like $20 million.

THIS project was knocked back by the State Government's Building Our Regions program because the business case did not stack up.

Even though the State Government helped prepare the business case it was not even short listed.

That was when we were told it would cost $10.8 million.

It should have sent alarm bells ringing.

In fact in 2016 ministerial sources informed me that the project didn't stack up - that it didn't look good.

Despite this, the Queensland Government last year committed $4.7 million of Queensland taxpayer funds, within a three day turnaround from application, and not having a viable business case.

The investment from the Works for Queensland program represented 70% of the original cost of the project and gave false expectation that everything was fine.

It legitimised the endless spending.

All we now have from the Government throwing money on this project is yet another added burden to Gympie ratepayers.

It wantonly used Queensland taxpayers' dollars, with no accountability, to manufacture a ribbon cutting exercise scheduled for November last year.

Well that didn't happen and we have seen the timeline pushed out to Easter and now June, pending no unforeseen obstacles or weather events.

The Rattler Railway Company is already in debt with a $1.1 million loan from GRC which will be required to be paid back while meeting current operational and maintenance costs.

The loan is in addition to the $17.5 million blow out.

The Deputy Premier said that this project would support 22 jobs.

Are we expected to accept that a project which in the end will cost about $20 million is the best investment of taxpayers' hard earned money to support 22 jobs?

It was clearly an investment to support her job and promotion to now Queensland's Treasurer.

Under the terms of the program the State Government would have received regular updates on the projects' costs and progress.

If there was an error in the original assessment it should have been identified and could have given accurate adjustments.

The State Government has said nothing.

Where was the oversight?

Someone has to be held to account.

This is the third blow out and the train is still not running.

How much is this going to end up costing the Queensland taxpayers and Gympie ratepayers?

You need to be extremely careful when you commit to a process which involves spending public funds.

Normal contingency plans for a 10% overrun but this defies belief.

There are only four ways you can find the money - keep charging ratepayers the Development Levy, which is really a 'Rattler tax', dipping into reserves, cutting, or delaying programs.

The 'Rattler tax' was supposed to cover Council's costs and last for only two years until this year so where will the money come from?

A normal rule of thumb is that a 1% increase in rates returns $300,000 to the GRC.

The magnitude of the bill for Gympie ratepayers means that rates would need a one off increase of 25%.

And we are not even talking about ongoing maintenance and upkeep costs.

It is complete incompetence to commit ratepayers to keep coughing up money.

And the greatest farce is that the independent report which will look into the overrun will not report until July which is a month after the project is supposed to finish.

What a stuff up.

This is just not good enough.