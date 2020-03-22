QUEENSLAND could soon follow NSW and Victoria and announce a statewide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Here's what a lockdown could look like, based off interstate and international models.

Can my kids go to school?

No. A shutdown means schools will close.

Where can I buy food?

Supermarkets will remain open in a lockdown, with freight services to continue to ensure there are adequate supplies. Butchers, bakers, greengrocers and other fresh food stores should also remain open.

Can I go out for dinner or to the pub?

No. Hospitality businesses are not considered essential services so would not be allowed to seat patrons. But cafes and restaurants could still serve takeaway meals.

Can I buy drinks from the bottle shop?

Bottle shops would be allowed to at least deliver online purchases.

Where can I buy medicine?

Pharmacies are considered an essential service and will remain open.

How do I get medical help?

Health services - including hospitals and GPs - are essential and will keep operating.

How do I get around?

Petrol stations will remain open, although all non-essential travel is discouraged. Public transport is also expected to continue operating as normal.

Can I go shopping?

Retail stores may be expected to close but could continue selling products online.

Can I exercise outside?

Yes. Going for a ride or walk outside will be OK, providing you keep a safe distance from those around you.

Will my rubbish be collected and my mail be delivered?

Yes. Both are considered essential services.

Can I travel interstate?

Australians are urged to cancel all non-essential domestic travel, including Easter holiday trips. Travellers entering Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Originally published as What a Queensland lockdown would look like