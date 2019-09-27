Menu
WHAT A MULLET: Why this hairstyle is making a comeback

Melanie Whiting
27th Sep 2019 12:53 PM
WHEN 11-year-old Oscar Finger told his mum Rhiannon about his idea to grow a mullet for charity, she was understandably hesitant.

But over the past few weeks, Oscar's curly mullet has really grown on family and friends - as well as the broader Mackay community it seems.

Earlier this month, the Clermont local launched a crowd-funding campaign promising to part ways with his two-length golden locks to raise $500 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. 

FUNDRAISER: Oscar Finger, 11, loves his new hairstyle.
 In 2007, Rhiannon was in labour with Oscar when the Royal Flying Doctor Service flew her to Townsville.

Born at 24 weeks gestation, the flight saved both the lives of Oscar and his mum.

Oscar's fundraising campaign to give back to the service has received a huge response from the community with more than $7000 raised.

"People have jumped behind it and he's made an effort to do more than just an online fundraiser," Rhiannon said.

"Last weekend he sold raffle tickets to thank people face-to-face for their support."

Rhiannon said a lot of people had even offered more donations for Oscar to keep his mullet.

"We were initially not keen on him growing a mullet, but it's his hair," she said.

"It's really a part of his identity now and we're sad to see it go."

For his 12th birthday on September 30, Oscar will get a haircut and have a barbecue to raise even more money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Oscar has thanked the community for supporting him and is now quite fond of his new hairstyle.

"Once I finish school, I might start growing it again," he said.

As for his surprising tip for those who want to grow a luscious mullet like his: "Don't brush it."

 

You can donate to Oscar's fundraising campaign here.

