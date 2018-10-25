What a difference a road makes

GOOD NEWS: Gympie councillors welcomed news of road upgrades on two sides of the city.

RESIDENTS and businesses in two well known Gympie roads will be streets ahead, as a result of Gympie Regional Council decisions yesterday.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch said the regional economy would also win from business expansion now possible with one of the projects, an upgrade of Wadell Rd at Two Mile.

Mayor Mick Curran said the council would have to look more closely at development conditions, to ensure roadworks were built to cope with future demands.

He was responding to an observation by Cr Hilary Smerdon that Wadell Rd was inadequate for B-Double traffic, a problem inherited from much earlier councils.

Now, B-Double drivers will no longer have to uncouple their second trailer and come back for it to complete a delivery.

The other project is Keefton Rd, an unmaintained access which runs off the Bruce Hwy at Woondum.

Yesterday's decision will mean a 50-50 split of road maintenance costs, in line with a system being rolled out in several areas where residents face a bumpy trip home on unmaintained roads, including former forestry tracks.

The idea means road maintenance will still cost residents some money, but probably not as much as they have been spending in vehicle maintenance.

Councillors at their general meeting were told the partly sealed and partly gravel road was maintained by the council only for the first 2.35km.

The rural properties gaining access from beyond the maintained section will now pay an estimated $3687 between them as their share.

The deal is conditional on the council carrying out the design and construction.

Councillors welcomed the plan, with Cr Smerdon saying Gympie region had inherited the Wadell Rd problem from earlier councils.

Cr Bob Fredman welcomed the use of council workers under a special agreement with the Commonwealth.