What 3900 of Gympie’s most vulnerable should do now

This pharmacist shares his expert tips on helping to keep 3900 vulnerable elderly people in the Gympie area safe from contracting COVID-19.

This pharmacist shares his expert tips on helping to keep 3900 vulnerable elderly people in the Gympie area safe from contracting COVID-19.

STORY CONTRIBUTED

PEOPLE aged over 60, those with pre-existing conditions and Indigenous Australians over 50 have been directed by authorities to self isolate to avoid contracting COVID-19.

But for about 3900 seniors living in the Gympie area and those that care for them, there may be a lot of confusion around what you can and can’t do to help them best manage daily life.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

This Gympie school won't let COVID-19 beat it

Where the fish are biting this weekend in the Gympie region

The Gympie industry showing signs of returning to normal.

Priceline Pharmacy pharmacist Justin Withers provides care and comfort for many elderly patients and provides some tips on keeping them safe and sound at home.

For many elderly, effective medication management is life critical.

A trip into town to get their scripts filled is not as safe for them.

GOOD ADVICE: Priceline pharmacist Justin Withers (left) pictured with Merv Hughes and Ainsley Carlow, shares his tips on helping the elderly through the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Mr Withers says there are a few things that will make medication management and social interaction easier:

Organise for medicine to be delivered.

Organise pill packs that are tailored to the individual and organised into times and doses.

Help them master an app to manage their medication safely from home.

Ensure you wash your hands every time you go in and out of the house or if you have encountered an object someone else has touched.

Keep 1.5m from everyone, especially the elderly

Greet them correctly, with a wave or a nod instead of a touch, handshake or hug.

Participate in contactless delivery.

“Kindness can go a long way at this time and it’s important that the Gympie region sticks together as a community,” Mr Withers said.

Priceline Pharmacy remains open and are here to help with all healthcare needs.