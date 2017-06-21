23°
WHAT?: $130k house in Gympie hits the market

Frances Klein
| 21st Jun 2017 11:14 AM

HITTING the books yesterday, it is safe to say at just $130,000 this is the cheapest house on the market in Gympie.

Sitting on a mammoth block in town the options are endless for 46 Musgrave St says Tom Grady Real Estate agent Desley Aylward.

The three bedroom house can be renovated or removed, the selling agent said.

She said there are no character overlays on the house so it can be completely removed to leave a clean slate to build on the prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment.

Or she said it would make a good project for someone that is in the building industry.

"It's a cute little house - it's a shame it's been let go," she said.

If looking to get some real mileage out of the land - the block is zoned 'residential choice' - meaning it can be divided into 350m squared blocks subject to council approval, Ms Aylward.

For the price tag of $130 000 realestate.com.au estimates monthly repayments of just $616 a month on a 30 year loan with a $26 000 deposit, working out to repayments of just $142 a week. 

For further information contact Desley Aylward of Tom Grady Real Estate on 0428 769 166.

 

Realestate.com has calculated repayments of $616 a month for the $130 000 property.
Realestate.com has calculated repayments of $616 a month for the $130 000 property. Contributed
Topics:  cheapest for sale gympie home housing market real estate

