Whales splash it up for visitors in Cooloola waters

WOW: Kayakers were treated to a close encounter with a pod of whales on Monday when they joined Epic Ocean Adventures tour off Double Island Point.

WHALES have been making themselves known in Cooloola waters this week, much to the delight of holiday adventurers.

The first whales passing Rainbow Beach as they migrate north for winter were sighted three weeks ago but the numbers are increasing each week Wolf Rock Dive co-owner Fiona Butler said.

Pods trekking north are now visible everyday off the Cooloola Coast and Mrs Butler said two whales swam under the business'diving boat moored at Wolf Rock off Rainbow Beach on Sunday.

"They have been putting on a bit of a show this week," she said.

"We've been seeing them every day when we're travelling in open water."

UP CLOSE: Whales have been putting on a show off Wolf Rock this past fortnight - this one was captured playing last week.

She said the whales can be curious and playful or swimming past giving accidental entertainment just by breathing and tail slapping.

The crew at Epic Ocean Adventures on Rainbow Beach Rd, who run adventure tours off Double Island Point, were amazed to have a pod of whales circle around their kayaks curiously yesterday.

They said their clients were highly excited to be able to experience whale and dolphin sightings on the water from the water while on tour.

"We've seen lots of bottlenose dolphins and we had our first humpback whale sightings yesterday," Tessa Evelyn said on Sunday.

"It's been amazing," she said.

It's expected 30 000 whales will past the coast during the next few months.