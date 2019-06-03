'We've lost a legend': Gympie mourns business icon

FOREVER REMEMBERED: The Gympie community is reeling from the shock loss of Stephen 'John' Buckley last week.

FOREVER REMEMBERED: The Gympie community is reeling from the shock loss of Stephen 'John' Buckley last week. Contributed

TRIBUTES are flowing for a much-loved and dearly respected Gympie businessman, husband, father and grandfather, Stephen 'John' Buckley, who died suddenly on Friday, May 24.

Mr Buckley established John Buckley Electrical with his wife Carolyn in 1981.

The electrical contracting business ceased trading last year after 37 years of serving the Gympie community.

Former JB employee Cherie Carlson worked with John Buckley for 25 years and said he was a man "who would give anybody the shirt off his back”.

"He was a very good mentor to a lot of the fellows that came through from their apprenticeship. A lot of them are now set up successfully in their own businesses,” Ms Carlson said.

Over the years, Mr Buckley employed 26 apprentices and had employed more than 105 staff.

"John was an absolute larrikin. Anyone who's had anything to do with John will always remember his larrikin laugh,” she said.

"A lot of the times in the major floods when Gympie businesses were moving out of Mary St, he very rarely charged at all to shift them, if so, it was always at a reduced cost. He was always trying to help them out in their difficult situations.

"John was just humble and would always give everybody a go. He was always positive. If someone had a down day he would always ask you to look on the positives at every situation.

"He wholeheartedly supported the Gympie community with generous donations and sponsorship to numerous sporting clubs and community groups.”

Ms Carlson struggled to hold back tears as she remembered the fond times with John over the past two decades.

"He played practical jokes and would often ask new apprentices if they had a left-handed screwdriver, and all those basic tradie jokes. It was always good fun and he always had people's respect,” she said.

"I remember he used to say, 'it's okay to worry about things, but don't let things worry you.”

Gympie Cats legend Ray Warren said the Gympie community had lost a legend.

"John was a people person. He would do anything just to help anyone, a very genuine businessman,” Mr Warren said.

He supported the club after floods and fire, Mr Warren said.

"If we couldn't afford to pay him upfront he would just wait. He was just a good bloke.”

The Gympie Cats wore black armbands to pays their respects to John Buckley late last month.

Mr Buckley's funeral will be held at Gunabul Homestead from 1.30pm on Wednesday.