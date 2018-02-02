We've just had our driest start in 15 years

DUST UP: A total of 37.2mm fell last month, the lowest January total since 2003.

DUST UP: A total of 37.2mm fell last month, the lowest January total since 2003. Kirstin Payne

TODAY'S wet weather is a welcome sight not only as relief from the heat but also as a clear end to our driest January in 15 years.

In the past month a total of 37.2mm fell on the region, less than a quarter of the usual January average of 163mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed it was the lowest January rainfall since 2003 when 8.8mm dropped on the region.

And while it was still clear of the lowest rainfall on record, 6.1mm in 1889, we would well have been in the running if 2018 had not started off in wet fashion.

Of that 37.2mm, 29.4mm fell in the first four days of the year.

While last month's total might sound like a big drop, BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie said Januaries in Gympie can have a "pretty big range”.

For example, she said, the region copped 433mm in January 2011.

There may be some relief on the horizon for those who have grown weary of the dry, though.

The BoM's rainfall climate forecast predicts a 55 per cent chance that this month's rainfall will be above the 167.4mm average.

And Gympie has an even higher chance of getting at least 100mm.

While a spatter of that fell yesterday, Ms Pattie said some parts of the region would likely get more over the weekend.

According to the forecast, 6-10mm is expected to fall today, 1-6mm tomorrow, and 2-15mm on Sunday.

She said a big factor was there was nothing that pushed the weather in any specific direction.

"There are no real climate drivers,” Ms Pattie said.

Accompanied by cooler temperatures (23 today and 24 tomorrow), the wet weather should make for a nice change before everything worked back to average.

"By the time you get to Monday it will be fine and dandy,” she said.