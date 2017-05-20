Wet weather wrap-up: What's on the way?

IN case you didn't manage to poke your head outside yesterday - it was wet, to say the least.
Gympie, along with most of the region, was directly in the firing line as a massive wet weather system spread it's way across the coast.
The influx of rain has prompted a number of wet warnings across the state - but thankfully none for the Gympie Region.
Conditions are expected to ease off from the downpour seen over the past few days, with sporadic showers and overcast conditions - but an otherwise much drier outlook.
It's expected to last through to the beginning of next week before clearing up considerably on Tuesday.
Currently, the Bureau of Meteorology has tomorrow with a maximum of 26 degrees, and 25 on Monday.
THE MOST RAIN IN THE REGION
Gympie - 38mm
Fisherman's Pocket - 40mm
Dagun Pocket - 47mm
Kandanga - 43mm
Ibil - 47mm
Mt Kanigan - 46mm
Rainbow Beach - 46mm
Tiaro - 36mm
Goomboorain - 37mm
Miva - 36mm
What rainfall did you get at your place? Let us know!