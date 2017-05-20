Wet weather wrap-up: What's on the way?

IN case you didn't manage to poke your head outside yesterday - it was wet, to say the least.

Gympie, along with most of the region, was directly in the firing line as a massive wet weather system spread it's way across the coast.

The influx of rain has prompted a number of wet warnings across the state - but thankfully none for the Gympie Region.

Conditions are expected to ease off from the downpour seen over the past few days, with sporadic showers and overcast conditions - but an otherwise much drier outlook.

It's expected to last through to the beginning of next week before clearing up considerably on Tuesday.

Currently, the Bureau of Meteorology has tomorrow with a maximum of 26 degrees, and 25 on Monday.

THE MOST RAIN IN THE REGION

Gympie - 38mm

Fisherman's Pocket - 40mm

Dagun Pocket - 47mm

Kandanga - 43mm

Ibil - 47mm

Mt Kanigan - 46mm

Rainbow Beach - 46mm

Tiaro - 36mm

Goomboorain - 37mm

Miva - 36mm

What rainfall did you get at your place? Let us know!