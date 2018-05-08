Cold front to hit Queensland after rain

TEMPERATURES will plummet to single digits at the weekend as a cold front approaches southeast Queensland.

"We'll get a real cool, dry southwesterly burst over the weekend," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said.

"Because of that cool, dry air we are expecting those morning minimums, and in fact those maximums, to drop away fairly rapidly.

"It will be a fairly brisk weekend coming up."

Brisbane will have an average minimum of 9C at the weekend, while temperatures at Ipswich will fall to just 5C on Saturday night.

The Gold Coast, meanwhile, is expecting temperatures as low as 6C at Nerang.

The cold change follows torrential downpours on the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

More than 90mm was recorded north of Noosa since 9am, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, while Eumundi had 82mm fall and Yandina 71mm.

The rainband was slowly moving south and was likely to reach Brisbane in the early hours of the morning, Mr Paech said.

Brisbane could receive 5-15mm before the high cloud associated with the rain moved offshore this morning.

"As that cloud band moves off, it does leave us with still a fairly showery day for (Tuesday) … I can't even rule out a thunderstorm as well," he said.

Up to 25mm could fall across Brisbane today, with sunny skies forecast from tomorrow onwards.