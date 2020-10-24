Wet weather rolls in with thunderstorms on cards

The rainy skies Coast residents have been waiting for are finally here with the possibility of up to 50mm falls expected to drench the region.

Weather bureau forecaster Pieter Claassen said wet weather was on the cards this weekend, including well into next week.

IN PHOTOS: Senior students cool off during final day fun

Mr Claassen said the chance of rain would most likely lighten during Saturday morning before returning in the afternoon.

"Places like Maroochydore, there's a 50 per cent chance of getting rained on … (it's) a bit more likely inland," he said.

Cloudy skies are expected to set in on Sunday, with Mr Claassen predicting a "pretty active" day for the region.

A 90 per cent chance of rain is expected throughout the day, with anywhere from 10mm to 50mm falls predicted.

"50mm or above if you're lucky," Mr Claassen said.

There's a "pretty good chance" Coast residents will see thunderstorms on Sunday and a possibility of the weather becoming severe.

"There's no direct warning for hail … as well as damaging wind gusts," Mr Claassen said.

Southern exodus drives demand for Coast schools

Temperatures are set to warm up over the next two days, after a cool top of 26C on Saturday.

"Tomorrow it warms up a bit as the trough approaches," Mr Claassen said.

He said Maroochydore would record a top of 29C on Sunday, about 3C above average, with a slight drop to 28C on Monday.

Thunderstorm activity is predicted to remain "persistent" on the Coast early next week, with a 70 per cent chance of rain through to Wednesday.

Mr Claassen said the region should look forward to clearer weather by Thursday or Friday.