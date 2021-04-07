Wet weather poses challenge for Gympie bowls

Last week was once again rain interrupted for Gympie Bowls at Southside with very little bowls happening.

Fortunately, our indoor activities were able to proceed as normal.

Tuesday was Sunshine Ladies President’s Day with over 70 bowlers from nine clubs attending. It was great to see bowlers from as far away as Kilkivan and Pomona there especially when there was no guarantee of play.

Teams were selected using a random draw. The drizzle forced the bowlers from the green but the day continued with Bowlers’ Hoy being played using a pack of cards.

Following an excellent lunch provided by our catering group, President Ruth Stephan was presented with a gift by District President Janelle Westlake and another by her club.

Given the wet conditions it was an excellent day enjoyed by all who attended.

Next week will be another busy week for Gympie Bowls Club at Southside.

Rosemary Heaton-New, Meryl Christensen, Sue Long, Pat Allen, President Ruth Stephan.

BONUS: Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription

Monday morning is BINGO with a Lucky Door prize and raffle, with eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday afternoon cards start at 12pm with games of Canasta and 500. The cost is $5. For more information contact Sandra on 5483 7601.

On Monday evening members of the public are invited to try lawn bowls in a casual atmosphere (coaching provided). Arrive at 3.00pm for coaching and then a game or 3.30pm to sign on and then a game. For more information contact John Allen 0438 836 185.

Tuesday will be Gympie Ladies Trophy Day.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

On Wednesdays from 9.00am Gympie Ladies take to the greens for social bowling. These are enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome.

On Thursdays from 9.30am the men play club selected pairs. Please have names in 30 minutes before play starts.

Friday mornings our Sunshine Ladies play competition and social bowls at 9am. Names in 30 minutes before start of play please.

On Friday night the club is open for meals from 6.00pm. On offer is a delicious two course meal for only $15 a head (raffle included) with a rotation of set menus. Please book by Wednesday, preferably by emailing jhallen@live.com.au or texting 0438 836 185.

Remember the Bowls Club caters for Christmas parties, wakes, birthday parties, seminars, meetings and other functions. The number of satisfied people that return demonstrate the quality of the catering. To contact the club call 5482 1193 and leave a message or email gympiebowls@outlook.com