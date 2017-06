Two cars crashed on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil yesterday.

WET weather could have contributed to a two vehicle crash at Imbil yesterday afternoon, police have reported.

A red dual cab utility pulling a trailer landed on an embankment on the side of the road when it and another utility crashed on Yabba Creek Rd, Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer said.

The crash occurred at a give way sign near a single lane bridge.

No injuries were received by either driver.