WET ON WAY? Forecaster reveals chance of rain in Gympie

The Gympie region is in for a wet lead-up to the new year thanks to consistent rainfall that’s predicted for the coming week.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported the chance of rainfall in the region had been forecast at 70 per cent or higher for the coming days.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said Wednesday looked the most promising for rainfall as it offered a 90 per cent chance of rain and up to 20mm was possible.

“Wednesday has the highest chance of rain and it eases back after that,” Ms Hoff said.

Ms Hoff said the likely rain was due to an inland trough that had been pulling moist and warm air in from over the tropics.

Dust off your umbrella for the week ahead as rain is predicted to fall in the region.

“What that’s been doing is making it a bit more favourable in our skies for some rainfall and for the odd storm as well,” she said.

“So in the days ahead we’re going to see some of the air get pushed back towards the coast as the trough moves through inland Queensland.

“It doesn’t actually get all the way to Gympie but it kind of pushes some of the air across as it moves a bit further east and that will increase our chances of storms.”

Ms Hoff said small storms or severe thunderstorms were not expected for the Gympie region at this stage.

“It’s not looking like the most likely thing to happen,” she said.

“Most of the storms are more likely to be further inland and further north.”



After Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will bring a 70 per cent rain, of up to 8mm on Friday.

