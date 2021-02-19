Wet, hot, possibly stormy weather headed for Gympie region

Gympie is in for some wet, then hot weather over the weekend and into early next week.

Official forecasts show a wet weekend is likely for the Gympie region, followed by extreme heat and possible thunderstorms on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports the Gold City should reach a top of 29C today with a 40 per cent chance of rain up to 2mm, increasing to a downpour of up to 8mm a 70 per cent chance on Saturday.

Sweltering tops of 34C and 37C are expected for Sunday and Monday, with the chance of showers hanging around to cap off the weekend and a good chance of a thunderstorm at some stage late Monday.

More rain would be a welcome addition to dismal February tallies for Gympie itself, one of which has logged just 22.8mm for the month so far.

It’s been slim pickings elsewhere in the region too, with Rainbow Beach (64.8mm) one of the only local gauges to report healthy February rain so far.

BOM forecaster Livio Regano said the expected hot weather was being brought on by a low expected to form off the Queensland coast as well as westerly winds.

He said westerlies were a rarity for summer months.

“We don’t know where the low will form yet, so it’s hard to say how much but inland will get quite hot,” he said.

“Gympie, for example has 37C set, Brisbane 35C, that could easily change.

“The Coast shouldn’t get much higher than low 30Cs because of the sea breezes but it will still be hot.”

Mr Regano said the potential Monday storm could turn “nasty”.