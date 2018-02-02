Menu
Wet, cold, gloomy weekend for Gympie

It's a bleak looking forecast for the weekend in Gympie.
It's a bleak looking forecast for the weekend in Gympie.
Frances Klein
by

DUST off the brollies Gympie, because we're in for a wet and miserable weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

An upper trough from the south could deliver anywhere between 20 - 35mm of rainfall in patches to the Gympie region over the weekend, BoM forecaster Jess Gardner said.

A large rain band moves over Gympie just before 8am Friday. Courtesy of Weatherzone.
A large rain band moves over Gympie just before 8am Friday. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

Already setting the tone for the coming days, Gympie received just over 2mm overnight with medium rain and cloud cover making it a dark, cool and wet start to Friday.

A cooler air mass sweeping through from the south has noticeably dropped the temperature, with Gympie expected to reach a maximum of 23 degrees today, 22 tomorrow and getting increasingly warmer on Sunday with an expected top of 27 degrees.

Gympie's weekend forecast is looking miserable. Courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology
Gympie's weekend forecast is looking miserable. Courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology

While the weather may not appeal to swimmers, warnings for hazardous beach conditions have now been cancelled in the region with the easterly swell that brought large wave breaks earlier in the week easing and decreasing to about 1m by Friday evening.

The miserable conditions should start to clear just n time for the working week, Ms Garner said, with some showers possibly sticking around coastal regions as winds push moisture on shore.

Gympie Times
