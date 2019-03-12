Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Wests Tigers announce new chairman

by David Campbell
12th Mar 2019 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NSW premier Barry O'Farrell has been appointed chairman of the Wests Tigers board.

O'Farrell will replace outgoing chairwoman Marina Go, who quit her post earlier this year after five years in charge.

Go is believed to have tendered her resignation following the NRL's salary cap punishment of the Tigers in relation to the club's ambassador deal with Robbie Farah.

"Congratulations to Barry O'Farrell," Go said on Twitter.

Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP
Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP

"I trust that he will be a great chair of the Wests Tigers board. Looking forward to enjoying the game as a fan from next Monday when Barry officially takes over."

O'Farrell will be officially unveiled as the new club chairman on Tuesday afternoon.

O'Farrell is a longstanding Tigers member and served as NSW Premier from 2011 to 2014. He resigned from politics after unintentionally misleading an Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation.

He is currently the CEO of Racing Australia and chairman of the board for the New South Wales Rugby League's Foundation and Diabetes Australia.

More Stories

barry ofarrell nrl rugby league wests tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    House gutted by fire overnight in Gympie region

    premium_icon House gutted by fire overnight in Gympie region

    News Too late for fire fighters to save timber home

    March madness: Extreme heat and freak storm in Gympie

    premium_icon March madness: Extreme heat and freak storm in Gympie

    News Massive hail fell in parts of the Gympie region yesterday

    Killer dad denied ultimate sin next to son's deathbed

    premium_icon Killer dad denied ultimate sin next to son's deathbed

    News Killer dad's confessions secured next to brain dead son's deathbed

    Water price hikes to make Gympie region farms 'unprofitable'

    premium_icon Water price hikes to make Gympie region farms 'unprofitable'

    Council News Mayor Mick Curran calls on regulator to ditch "rubber-stamp”.