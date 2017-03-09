Wests' renaissance on the line

TENSE FINALE: Colts and West's will lock heads in the final day's play on Saturday, with West's looking to fulfil a stunning resurgence.

ONE DAY of cricket has the power to complete one of Gympie cricket's most significant change of fortunes.

Western Gympie's bowlers will look to quickly knock over the few remaining Colts batsmen and chase their score early on the third and final day of the GRCA A-grade grand final at One Mile.

The key for Wests' game has been the bowling of talented young leg spinner Vasily Exharos, who took 7 Colts wickets for 72 runs in the first innings and sits with figures of 4/24 in Colt's second innings

He will look to add further Colts scalps on Saturday to give his own batsman a chance at lengthy spells at the wicket.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association's vice-president Scott McIntosh said it was Exharos' bowling which has kept Wests in the game.

"West's are a bit behind the 8-ball and need four more wickets.

"Outstanding thing at the moment is Vasily Exharos - he's a young bloke and certainly a talent.”

McIntosh said the final day will likely be a tight tussle, with West's quietly confident.

"It's been a great game so far - a good final.”

In their first innings, Colts set the score at 240, with Andy Batten and Brett Sorrel posting match highs of 58 and 54 respectively.

The youthful Wests were dismissed at 10/151, with 5 wickets for 51 runs by Colts' bowler Dean Chandler.

After stumps on day two, Colts lead with their second innings score at 6/124, a lead of 213, with Saturday the third and final day of play.

Colts' Brett Sorrell is 16 not out, at the crease with brother Craig, who sits on 10.

STOPPING THE RUN: Colt's players will look for more celebrations on Saturday, in their final against West's at One Mile. Leeroy Todd

In the reserve-grade grand final, Wests' lead Rainbow Beach, who require 185 runs to win and currently sit at 3/53 at stumps heading into the third and final day.

Wests started the game with a first innings score of 10/159, before knocking Rainbow Beach over for 98.

Wests' second innings score of 10/176 then set up Rainbow's chase, with their batsman set for a tough day at the crease.

McIntosh said the reserve-grade game is set to be a nail biter.

"Rainbow have a strong batting lineup and West's have a reasonably strong bowling lineup.

"I believe that one will go right to the wire.

Wests were formerly known as perennial wooden spooner's after four years in a row stuck on the bottom of the local cricket competition.

Saturday could prove to be a renaissance for the club, with both A-grade and reserve-grade chasing championship status with one day's play in the way.