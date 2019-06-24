Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac
Westpac
Business

Westpac vows remuneration changes

24th Jun 2019 10:04 AM

Westpac will make changes to its next remuneration proposal after shareholders voted against it at the previous annual general meeting, chairman Lindsay Maxsted says.

"The board is disappointed we did not meet your expectations on executive remuneration and we are determined to do so in 2019," the chairman of Australia's second largest bank told shareholders in a letter released to the ASX on Monday.

Mr Maxsted said the board would listen to shareholder feedback and set out the outcomes in its 2019 annual report in early November.

More Stories

pay dispute westpac

Top Stories

    FACEBOOK FURY: Gympie divided as Folau lights a fuse

    premium_icon FACEBOOK FURY: Gympie divided as Folau lights a fuse

    News GoFundMe or GoFundYourself - hundreds join in as views light up net

    IN COURT: 51 people to face Gympie court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people to face Gympie court today

    News List of people fronting court today in Gympie

    Region shakes as meteor flashes over southeast Queensland

    premium_icon Region shakes as meteor flashes over southeast Queensland

    Offbeat A Qld man has found himself in the “right place at the right time”

    Gympie angler in fight of life against monster mackerel

    premium_icon Gympie angler in fight of life against monster mackerel

    News 'I fought it for about 15 minutes and it was a crazy fight'

    • 24th Jun 2019 12:34 PM