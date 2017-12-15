Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Western Gympie's only kindy gets a helping hand

Kilkivan Kindergarten is getting a $10,000 helping hand from Gympie Regional Council.
Kilkivan Kindergarten is getting a $10,000 helping hand from Gympie Regional Council. Elyse Wurm
scott kovacevic
by

THE only kindergarten in the western Gympie region is getting help to cover a $15,000 operating shortfall this year.

Kilkivan Kindergarten has been granted a one-off $10,000 payment from Gympie Regional Council to help the small service meet operating costs this year, a proposal which councillors supported unanimously at this week's meeting.

According to a 2016 audit, the kindergarten's operating cost exceeded $114,000, and childhood grant funding only covered half.

With only 13 enrolments in 2017, it has the lowest numbers of any kindergarten in the region and is forced to charge a concession fee up to eight times higher than other providers.

The leftover balance has been covered by fundraising.

As the only regional kindergarten who needed to do this, councillors were told that fundraising was one of three key reasons for a continual drop in enrolment, along with cost and limited hours.

The next closest option for parents is almost 34km away at Gunalda.

Mayor Mick Curran said that while early childhood education had become a state government responsibility, the council was happy to be able to provide an occasional helping hand when needed.

He hoped it would shine more light on the struggles facing early childhood education in the area.

"It looks like some advocacy is needed there to increase those services,” he said. "It's not unusual for council to step in when need be.”

However, Cr Mark McDonald warned the council should be careful not to let this support become something the state government relied on.

"If you mow the neighbour's lawn three times, they come to expect it,” he said.

Topics:  early education gympie council gympie regional council kilkivan kindergarten

Gympie Times
Gympie Cats women enter Wide Bay competition

Gympie Cats women enter Wide Bay competition

The Gympie Cats will enter a women's team into the Wide Bay Competition for the 2018 season

Rattler: 'We can't stop now we've spent too much'

CALL TO ACTION: Councillor Glen Hartwig says the Rattler project delay can be blamed solely on one person.

Hartwig slams $2m blowout announcement as "spin”

They met 72 years ago on Boxing Day at Baramba Ck

ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Phyllis Elliott first met through mutual friends at a Boxing Day Picnic at Barambah Creek in 1945.

This Gympie couple just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary

Extended services for Excelsior Medical

Excelsior Medical Extension. Dr John Manton inside the new extension, which is due to be completed at the end of next week.

Gympie clinic will soon become medical hub

Local Partners