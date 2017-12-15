Western Gympie's only kindy gets a helping hand

THE only kindergarten in the western Gympie region is getting help to cover a $15,000 operating shortfall this year.

Kilkivan Kindergarten has been granted a one-off $10,000 payment from Gympie Regional Council to help the small service meet operating costs this year, a proposal which councillors supported unanimously at this week's meeting.

According to a 2016 audit, the kindergarten's operating cost exceeded $114,000, and childhood grant funding only covered half.

With only 13 enrolments in 2017, it has the lowest numbers of any kindergarten in the region and is forced to charge a concession fee up to eight times higher than other providers.

The leftover balance has been covered by fundraising.

As the only regional kindergarten who needed to do this, councillors were told that fundraising was one of three key reasons for a continual drop in enrolment, along with cost and limited hours.

The next closest option for parents is almost 34km away at Gunalda.

Mayor Mick Curran said that while early childhood education had become a state government responsibility, the council was happy to be able to provide an occasional helping hand when needed.

He hoped it would shine more light on the struggles facing early childhood education in the area.

"It looks like some advocacy is needed there to increase those services,” he said. "It's not unusual for council to step in when need be.”

However, Cr Mark McDonald warned the council should be careful not to let this support become something the state government relied on.

"If you mow the neighbour's lawn three times, they come to expect it,” he said.