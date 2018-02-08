Wes dances with steers

COWBOY: The Mary valley's Wesley McDonald is all set for the Bull N Bronc this Saturday.

Bull riding: Mary Valley's own cowboy will be riding steers like they are his dance partners when he competes in the Bull n Bronc rodeo this Saturday.

Twelve-year-old Wesley McDonald has been riding for four years and the best tip was from his hero and professional bull rider, J.B Mauney.

"He said to ride the bull as though it's your dance partner. The way it moves you move with it,” he said.

"When the bull is raring up you move to the front and then when it bucks you sit up.

"Using this tip has helped take the sting out of the bulls bucks.”

Being his local event, Wesley will be looking to dominate his home turf.

"This rodeo is my local event and I always want to do really well,” Wesley said.

"Riding in front of my local crowd always makes me a bit nervous because I want to make a good impression.

"I will be looking forward to the thrill, the fun of competing and meeting new friends.”

Wesley's love for bull riding grew from his mum's partner.

"I went to the Woodford rodeo when I was eight. I was impressed with the bull riders and have been riding since,” he said. "My mum has been supportive of my riding but still gets a bit nervous.”

Wesley will be hoping to continue riding and becoming a professional bull rider.

"My heart is set on the international professional bull rider scene,” he said. "I watch their Youtube videos and follow the riders on social media to improve my technique.”