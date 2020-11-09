‘We’re totally not Adani’: Fakebook page reported

A screenshot of the account set up under the Bravus name after Adani announced it would be changing its name. Picture: Facebook

A screenshot of the account set up under the Bravus name after Adani announced it would be changing its name. Picture: Facebook

ACTIVISTS who hijacked the Bravus name on social media in the latest attack against mining company Adani have been reported for impersonation.

The international company announced last week its Australian arm would launch under the new name Bravus Resources and Mining, sparking criticism from anti-mining activists.

Protesters marched through the streets of Townsville with a giant poo on Friday, with Frontline Action on Coal spokeswoman Kate Baldry saying they were calling out the name change as "we don't think you can polish a turd".

The profile picture that appears on the social media profile set up under the Bravus name. Picture: Facebook

A Facebook page cropped up on Thursday under the name Bravus Mining and Resources. it said it was the "official Bravus Mining account" and that it was a mining company that had "nothing to do with Adani and is working hard to wreck the climate".

In one post, the activists wrote: Adani Australia is launching Bravus Mining. We've made a significant investment in building our coal mine, but 10 years on we haven't dug a single lump of coal, we're in shitloads of debt and our insurers are dropping like flies. Hopefully a new name will sort it out!"

A Bravus Mining and Resources spokeswoman said the company's new Facebook was @bravusresources.

"Activists attempting to use our name and brand to establish alternative social media pages on our behalf are being reported to Facebook for impersonation," she said.

Over 20 environmental activists, from as far as the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Bundaberg, gathered at Adani’s headquarters in Townsville to "call out" Adani’s rebranding as Bravus Mining. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Bravus Mining and Resources CEO David Boshoff said the rebrand was to mark the company's 10-year anniversary of operations in Australia.

The new branding is expected to be rolled out over the next year in the lead up to the Carmichael mine becoming operational.

"The Stop Adani movement has tried unsuccessfully to prevent our business from operating in

Australia, but the fact is there is ongoing demand for thermal coal in Asia and India," Mr Boshoff said.

"We have already secured the market for the 10 million tonnes per annum of coal produced at the Carmichael Mine, which is focused on India and Asia."

The mine is expected to become operational in 2021.