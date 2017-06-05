'We're the voice of the future' - Gympie's Dr Rock launches music institute challenge

TALENT is the new Gympie gold, especially the musical talent of its young people.

That is the view of Gympie's own rock 'n' Roll PhD laureate, Geoff "Dr Rock” Walden.

And Dr Walden wants us to make a real song and dance about it.

"Gympie's history has been traditionally associated with gold mining and most people living in or around Gympie can claim an understanding of the economic importance of James Nash's discovery of gold in 1867,” he said.

But 150 years after the discovery that saved the new state of Queensland from bankruptcy, Dr Walden said Gympie's economy is headed in the direction of the creative industries.

He says there is "a growing emphasis on creativity in all of its forms.

"For example, artisan woodworkers, the Muster and musicians such as Caitlyn Shadbolt are putting this city on the national stage for reasons that must make us proud.

"Celebrating those 150 years of growth and change is what our Sesquicentenary (G150) is all about and the Gympie Voice Project has an important role in that celebration.

"The Gympie Voice Project will happen on Friday June 16 at the Australian Institute of Country Music building between 9am and 4.30pm.

"The area's creative, social and cultural diversity will be celebrated as participants tell their stories and then collaboratively write and record a song that captures the city's common values, purpose and vision for the future.

"Super-fun, engaging and community building, the process will result not only in a song that can be performed at future events but also a music video and social media promotion videos.”

To participate, contact Dr Walden on 0418 792 159 and sign up for your part in Gympie's future.