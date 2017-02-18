We're still in the stink Gympie

GYMPIE is in the middle of yet another heat wave.

Despite its low-intensity label and cooler maximums than last weekends record-breaking February temperatures, this weekend is still going to have some bite.

Forecast to hit a high of 37 degrees Saturday and 36 degrees on Sunday, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said it makes up part of a low-intensity heat wave that will ease off slightly on Monday.

"A warm, unstable air mass to the east of a trough is approaching from the west," she told The Gympie Times.

"That trough will move through the area during Monday, cooling it down."

She said there is a risk there could be a severe weather event on Saturday, with the chance of a storm 80 per cent likely.

A chance of showers will continue into Monday, followed by a week of temperatures that are more in line with the average February temperatures.