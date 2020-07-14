We’re still here: how to contact your journalists
YOUR dedicated team of journalists is here to tell your stories and bring you the news that matters.
Have you got a story that needs to be told?
Here’s how to contact your local news team.
Contact
Email: shelley.strachan@gympietimes.com
Phone: 5480 4233
Contact
Email: frances.klein@gympietimes.com
Phone: 5480 4205 or 0448 231 390
SCOTT KOVACEVIC, senior reporter
Contact
Email: scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
Phone: 5480 4206 or 0428 092 623
JOSHUA PRESTON, general reporter and sport reporter
Contact
Email: joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
Phone: 5480 4266 or 0437 857 059
Contact
Email: maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
Phone: 5480 4271 or 0413 791 302