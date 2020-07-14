Menu
The Gympie Times news team 2020 (clockwise from top left) Shelley Strachan, Frances Klein, Scott Kovacevic, Maddie Manwaring and Josh Preston.
News

We’re still here: how to contact your journalists

Shelley Strachan
14th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
YOUR dedicated team of journalists is here to tell your stories and bring you the news that matters.

Have you got a story that needs to be told?

Here’s how to contact your local news team.

SHELLEY STRACHAN, editor

Contact

Email: shelley.strachan@gympietimes.com

Phone: 5480 4233

FRANCES KLEIN, deputy editor

Contact

Email: frances.klein@gympietimes.com

Phone: 5480 4205 or 0448 231 390

SCOTT KOVACEVIC, senior reporter

Contact

Email: scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com

Phone: 5480 4206 or 0428 092 623

JOSHUA PRESTON, general reporter and sport reporter

Contact

Email: joshua.preston@gympietimes.com

Phone: 5480 4266 or 0437 857 059

MADDIE MANWARING, reporter

Contact

Email: maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com

Phone: 5480 4271 or 0413 791 302

Gympie Times

