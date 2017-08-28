Were Rattler warning signs ignored?

A Gympie letter writer says the project to resurrect the Mary Valley Rattler (pictured here with Geoff Johanson and Brian Davis) has raised many questions which need to be answered.

WELL done Scott Kovacevic for revealing some of the technical detail and advice raised in the numerous reports you have uncovered in relation to the Rattler track and structures restoration (GT 18th August 2017).

The reports provided by Queensland Rail (QR) and consultants employed by council obviously provided advice on operational issues, the level of inspections undertaken and the poor condition of the track and structures.

How much more information is in these reports that the community should be aware of?

The reports mentioned would have been available to the Mayor and the CEO and the staff assessing them.

Were the warning signs about the dangers of rushing this project ignored?

Did any councillors have access to these reports and if so did they read them, did they understand them or did they just accept what they were told by the CEO and staff?

Did councillors demand their right to accurate and complete information regarding the reports in order to make a fully informed decision to approve the project?

Were councillors aware that track reports were commissioned and that the directors of a consultancy company were also involved in a company that was government funded to train staff for rail projects?

Sixty people were selected for the training course.

Some have alleged that they were promised a job on the Rattler project only to find the jobs were not available with the company they had trained with and they have now been left with job uncertainty.

Did council handle this project with the highest level of probity?

Was this process put in place in order to expedite the chances of having the Rattler running by December to ensure funding?

Considering the sensitive nature and safety concerns that have been raised in the community one would expect that a detailed track and structure condition assessment together with the development of a comprehensive scope of work and technical specification would need to have been completed and made available to councillors for scrutiny to ensure safety was not compromised and to evaluate the burden of ongoing early major maintenance costs to ratepayers.

By rushing this project have any of the councillors raised concerns that the project may not have been carefully considered and planned?

The awarding of $4.7 million by Ms Trad was to provide jobs and so far this project appears to have cost thousands of dollars of public funds paid to a company also controlled by the consulting/tendering company, to provide training for jobs that were ultimately not available with that tendering company.

It would appear from the information that has been uncovered about the Rattler project that there are underlying issues that should have been made available in the public interest.

What did any councillors as elected persons or staff as employees, know about the project reports and tender arrangements and then fail to facilitate meaningful communication between the council and the community regarding the condition of the rail corridor, safety matters and costs of the Rattler project that could deliver an additional financial burden on ratepayers or have negative employment prospects for the community?

Ray Goldfinch

Mothar Mountain

